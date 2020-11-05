Advertisement

Sunshine and Warm Temperatures For Thursday

Warm, Sunny Afternoon
Warm, Sunny Afternoon(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few more record highs were broken on Wednesday across Nebraska. Lincoln’s high of 79 was just one degree shy of tying the record high. Lots of sunshine is expected today with a high in the mid 70s and north breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and Sunny
Warm and Sunny(1011 Weather)
Well Above Average High Temperatures
Well Above Average High Temperatures(1011 Weather)
Mainly Sunny and Warm
Mainly Sunny and Warm(1011 Weather)

Tonight will be clear and cool with the low in the lower 40s. Friday will be breezy and warm with the afternoon temperature hitting the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy and continued warm. The high will reach the lower 70s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Sunday will continue to be windy and warm with the high in the lower 70s.

Changes will begin on Monday as a cold front will slide through the region. The high on Monday will be in the upper 50s to around 60 and it will be blustery. Scattered rain showers will also be possible. Tuesday will be cold and blustery with a 40% chance for showers, possibly mixed with snow. The high on Tuesday will be only in the upper 30s.

Wednesday, Veteran’s Day, should be dry, partly sunny and chilly with the high in the mid 40s.

Warm Through The Weekend
Warm Through The Weekend(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

How About Walking A “Mild” In My Shoes ?...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Our unusually warm and mainly dry weather pattern will carry us right into the upcoming weekend.

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
More record high temperatures were set Wednesday. The next few days should remain warm for early November.

Forecast

A Few More Clouds Wednesday, But Still Quite Warm

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Partly cloudy for Wednesday and still on the warm side.

Forecast

The Votes Are In...It’s A Warm And Dry Week !

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST
|
By Ken Siemek
Unseasonably warm weather will continue for the rest of the work week...with mainly dry conditions.

Latest News

Forecast

Record High Temperatures Possible Tuesday Afternoon

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny and very warm conditions expected Tuesday. Record or near record highs possible this afternoon.

Forecast

The 70s Back in Style!

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunshine and warmer weather headline the work week forecast.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST
It will be warm for Election Day.

Forecast

Trending warmer into the work week...

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunshine and warmer weather headline the work week forecast.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST
Sunshine and warmer weather expected this week.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST
Sunshine and warmer weather expected through this week.