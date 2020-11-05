Sunshine and Warm Temperatures For Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few more record highs were broken on Wednesday across Nebraska. Lincoln’s high of 79 was just one degree shy of tying the record high. Lots of sunshine is expected today with a high in the mid 70s and north breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cool with the low in the lower 40s. Friday will be breezy and warm with the afternoon temperature hitting the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy and continued warm. The high will reach the lower 70s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Sunday will continue to be windy and warm with the high in the lower 70s.

Changes will begin on Monday as a cold front will slide through the region. The high on Monday will be in the upper 50s to around 60 and it will be blustery. Scattered rain showers will also be possible. Tuesday will be cold and blustery with a 40% chance for showers, possibly mixed with snow. The high on Tuesday will be only in the upper 30s.

Wednesday, Veteran’s Day, should be dry, partly sunny and chilly with the high in the mid 40s.

