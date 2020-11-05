Advertisement

Two arrested, 170 lbs of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two California men after finding more than 170 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe make an unsafe pass of a truck-tractor/semi-trailer near mile marker 268 on I-80, near Kearney. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected “clandestine activity” and performed a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed 176 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, concealed in suitcases inside the vehicle. The driver, Rolando Flores, 39, and passenger, William Robles, 35, both of Perris, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

Both men were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker wrestler killed in Thursday morning crash
NEBRASKA: Biden takes one electoral vote, Trump takes other four
Local business cited for DHM violation
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Forecast remains “November Nice”
Gov. Ricketts announces reinstatement of additional SNAP funds
213 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County
13-year-old apprehended following pursuit in Platte County