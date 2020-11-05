Two arrested, 170 lbs of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two California men after finding more than 170 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe make an unsafe pass of a truck-tractor/semi-trailer near mile marker 268 on I-80, near Kearney. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected “clandestine activity” and performed a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed 176 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, concealed in suitcases inside the vehicle. The driver, Rolando Flores, 39, and passenger, William Robles, 35, both of Perris, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

Both men were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

