Arrest made in October shooting death of Omaha teen

(MGN Image)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old girl in late October.

Omaha Police responded to 33rd and Weber for a personal injury report on October 29th.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Nomi Herrera succumbed to her injuries on October 30th at the hospital.

Today, November 6th, a 15-year-old juvenile female was arrested for Accessory to first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

