Cameron Peak Fire now 92 percent contained

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The state’s largest-ever wildfire is now just single digits away from being fully contained.

Officials announced Wednesday that the Cameron Peak Fire was 92 percent contained.

Firefighters have made tremendous gains in the face of enormous challenges since the fire ignited Aug. 13. The fire twice experienced explosive growth, gaining more than 75,000 acres in the span of a few days in early September, then gaining more than 20,000 acres in a single day a month later, becoming the biggest fire in state history. And it kept growing, fueled by critically dry weather, day after day of strong winds, and other dangerous fire conditions. To date, it is the only fire in Colorado history to surpass 200,000 acres.

When the East Troublesome Fire erupted in October, there were concerns that the two biggest wildfires in state history would merge. The East Troublesome Fire is still burning and is just 37 percent contained, but a snow event appears to have slowed the growth for now.

Contained is not the same as extinguished; contained means there is a complete containment line around its perimeter.

A hard-won 92 percent for these heroic firefighters after nearly three immensely difficult months.

Nov 3rd - Beaver Meadows Field Report from Rocky Mountain National Park's Thompson Zone Beaver Meadows field report on the afternoon of November 3rd 2020 from Rocky Mountain National Park. The wind driven fire burned though the "flashy fuels" from west to east and the Beaver Meadows Road itself served as a fuel break as you can see. In places the fire crossed the road and died out in the woods. This area was buried under nearly two feet of snow and once it melted the fire crews mopped up areas of heat and securing the edge. If you prefer to watch on YouTube, click here: https://youtu.be/A3HB1E1hNMU Cameron Peak Fire Information: 970-541-1008 Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/ Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire Larimer County Information: 970-980-2500 East Troublesome – Grand Zone: 970-445-2910 Media: Available for media use with mandatory credit of at least 3 seconds to Cameron Peak Fire #cameronpeakfire #easttroublesomefirethompsonzone Posted by Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

