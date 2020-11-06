Cameron Peak Fire now 92 percent contained
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The state’s largest-ever wildfire is now just single digits away from being fully contained.
Officials announced Wednesday that the Cameron Peak Fire was 92 percent contained.
Firefighters have made tremendous gains in the face of enormous challenges since the fire ignited Aug. 13. The fire twice experienced explosive growth, gaining more than 75,000 acres in the span of a few days in early September, then gaining more than 20,000 acres in a single day a month later, becoming the biggest fire in state history. And it kept growing, fueled by critically dry weather, day after day of strong winds, and other dangerous fire conditions. To date, it is the only fire in Colorado history to surpass 200,000 acres.
When the East Troublesome Fire erupted in October, there were concerns that the two biggest wildfires in state history would merge. The East Troublesome Fire is still burning and is just 37 percent contained, but a snow event appears to have slowed the growth for now.
Contained is not the same as extinguished; contained means there is a complete containment line around its perimeter.
A hard-won 92 percent for these heroic firefighters after nearly three immensely difficult months.
