COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since October 1, Nebraska hospitalizations have increased by 207% reaching a record high Thursday of 698 hospitalizations. State health experts say there is some reason to be concerned and said we can’t rely solely on hospitals to handle this surge.

Bryan Health has already reduced elective surgeries and could potentially reduce more elective surgeries if hospitalizations continue rising. Governor Pete Ricketts is pleading with Nebraskans to follow specific precautions.

“Please follow our rules," Governor Ricketts said. "Avoid the 3 C’s, wear your mask and watch your distance.”

According to hospital data, the average daily hospitalizations in November is 657. That’s nearly double what it was in October at 357 and three and a half times higher than September at 187.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said, “We can not surge our way out of this pandemic by just finding ways to increase hospital beds or staffing.”

Hospital beds are already low across the state with only 26% available and 28% availability for ICU beds as of Thursday. Bryan Health already taking action by implementing phase 1 of its plan to cut 10% of its elective surgeries to free up hospital beds.

CEO of the Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said, “I would encourage you for those minor type of illnesses, use the urgent care centers.”

Not only are beds an issue, but staffing is another. Health experts with Bryan Health say the staff is exhausted and working extra 12 hours shifts. State officials say to avoid increasing hospital capacity it’s now up to Nebraskans.

Governor Ricketts is also asking state agencies to limit their workforce building occupancy to 50% capacity. He’s also asking people to avoid large gatherings for the holidays this year.

