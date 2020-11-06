Deadly outbreak reported at Lincoln nursing home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Six residents at the Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center in Lincoln have died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the nursing home.

In a release, the center said it experienced an outbreak and also currently has one confirmed positive COVID-19 case among staff members.

“This virus is especially dangerous to the individuals we serve, and we are doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus within our facility,” it said in the release.

The Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center said it’s in contact with local and state health officials, and is taking all appropriate steps under the circumstances. It’s also working with UNMC to “further support our infection control and emergency preparedness efforts.”

It’s unclear when exactly the deaths occurred or how many active COVID-19 cases there currently are among residents at the facility. 10/11 NOW has reached out to the facility, but has not heard back.

Currently, there are 50 COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County, including five announced on Monday. That number has increased from 24 to 50 since October 1.

In Nebraska, there are 674 COVID-19 related deaths. That number has increased from 478 to 674 since October 1, averaging 5-to-6 per day.

