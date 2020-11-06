Pandemic prompts early holiday decorating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In case you needed a reminder, we are three weeks away from Thanksgiving and 50 days from Christmas. With the pandemic, some people are looking for joy and getting those decorations up earlier.

With the leaves falling down the Christmas lights are going up. Shawn Durbin is busy adding lights, garland, and wreaths to his clients' homes.

“We started about October 11th,” said Shawn Durbin with Natural Light Window Cleaning.

Durbin is a Lincoln firefighter, but spends his off days putting up decorations around town. And Thursday was the perfect day for it.

“I’m always excited to put them up when it’s 70 degrees outside,” Durbin said.

He doesn’t do it alone though. He works alongside his daughter, Kailee Durbin, and they’ve already done 30 houses since last month.

“He was doing it, and he had me come in one year, and I like doing the roof lines," Kailee said.

“Working with her every day is kind of a neat thing," Shawn said.

One of those houses is Megan Stuart’s in Lincoln. They’ve been decorating it for four years.

“Usually I wouldn’t turn them on until the weekend after Thanksgiving," said Stuart. "This year, because of COVID, we just need a little bit more cheer I think.”

Durbin and his daughter plan to have all their past customers done by the middle of November and new customers done in early December.

“Since the end of October it’s been going really well," Shawn said. "We’ve almost been gaining a customer a day. Within the past week we’ve gotten about two customers a day.”

It takes the duo about two to three hours to do a regular house, eight hours for a larger house, and they have one commercial customer that takes about 16 hours to decorate.

They encourage people to move to LED lights because it saves energy, thus saving you money.

