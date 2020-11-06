Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau:

Shop the Blocks 2020

This year, Shop the Blocks may look a little different, but Downtown Lincoln’s boutiques, bookstores, art galleries, specialty shops and stores are still here for you. So, let’s show up for them! Spread out over the first three Thursdays in November, take this opportunity to enjoy special discounts, giveaways and more.

Thursday 4 to 8 p.m.; $7 all-access pass

More info: HERE

TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series Presents Erica Rhodes

They say laughter is the best medicine. This weekend TADA reopens with a show that is sure to give you a healthy dose of laughter! Get your tickets to see Erica Rhodes from HBO’s keep and NBC’s Bring the Funny. She will be doing shows Friday and Saturday night. You don’t want to miss your chance to see her live!

Friday and Saturday 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; $15

More info: HERE

The Keys To The Kingdom: An Illustrated Timeline of Kansas City Chiefs Book Signing

Author David Smale is going to be at Rock 'n Joe Coffee for a book signing. The Keys to the Kingdom: An Illustrated Timeline of the Kansas City Chiefs will let you travel back to those early days of Chiefs dominance, relive the 1963 draft, learn about the significant people behind the success of the team and more.

Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.; Free

More info: HERE

2020 Lincoln Veterans Parade

Come and join this celebration of our local heroes. This year’s parade will welcome home the Vietnam Veterans. They served honorably like generations of veterans before them. The parade will be highlighting the pride, sacrifice and service of America’s veterans and will travel on K Street from 21st Street to 14th Street. Thank you, veterans.

Sunday 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.