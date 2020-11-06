LPD: Man threatens 2 newspaper carriers with knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing terroristic threat charges after police say he threatened two newspaper carriers with a knife while they were making deliveries.

On Thursday morning, around 5 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of S 10th Street, near High Street in south Lincoln, for a paper carrier who wanted to report a disturbance while on their route.

LPD said officers spoke with a man and woman who said the incident happened just 10 minutes earlier while delivering papers in the area of 17th and Cheyenne Streets.

The man and woman told police as he got out to deliver the paper, another man yelled at him asking what he was doing.

LPD said the paper carrier responded that he was dropping off newspapers, then the man approached them.

According to officers, the man asked the paper carriers if they had any cigarettes and pulled out a knife, threatening to stab them.

LPD said the paper carriers both feared for their lives and were scared the man was going to stab them. The woman paper carrier gave the man the cigarettes they had and they drove away to call the police.

LPD said responding officers were able to determine which home the man had come out of. He’s been identified as 41-year-old Daniel Brenneise.

Brenneise was still sitting outside his home smoking a cigarette and LPD said the paper carriers were able to positively identify Brenneise as the man who threatened them.

He was arrested.

Officers also found a folding buck knife in his jeans pocket.

Brenneise is facing two counts of terroristic threats charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

