LSO: Man chases victim in car after assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Gage County man was recently arrested following an assault where he chased the victim in his vehicle, at times going over 100-mph.

Thursday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Firth area regarding an assault that happened in rural Gage County. The Lancaster County Sherrif’s Office said this incident stemmed from a man assaulting someone close to him, who then left in a car.

LSO said the man followed the acquaintance, at times speeding up to 100-mph on Highway 43 according to deputies, and came into southeast Lancaster County.

Deputies said as the victim tried turning West on Firth Road, the man hit the other car with his. LSO said the victim was able to lose him in the Firth area where they contacted deputies.

According to LSO, as deputies responded to that area, the man’s car was spotted and they made contact with him in Hickman.

He’s since been identified as 43-year-old Robert Reagan Jr.

Reagan was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charge, two counts of felony child abuse, and willful reckless driving charges.

