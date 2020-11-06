Man stabbed Thursday night near 26th & W

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man multiple times Thursday night in central Lincoln.

Police were called to the area of 26th and W Streets around 8:15 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Arriving officer located the victim who had been stabbed multiple times. That man was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD says the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, and officers are still investigating the incident at this time.

