Man stabbed Thursday night near 26th & W

LPD: Injuries are non-life-threatening
Lincoln Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man near 26th & W.
Lincoln Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man near 26th & W.(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man multiple times Thursday night in central Lincoln.

Police were called to the area of 26th and W Streets around 8:15 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Arriving officer located the victim who had been stabbed multiple times. That man was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD says the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, and officers are still investigating the incident at this time.

