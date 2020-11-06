Advertisement

NDCS inmate with COVID-19 dies

(KKTV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections said Friday an inmate with COVID-19 has died.

NDCS said the inmate was in his 60s and died at a Lincoln hospital.

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to entering the hospital. He also had multiple underlying health conditions.

“For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced for first degree murder out of Douglas County. The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation,” NDCS said in a release.

