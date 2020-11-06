Nebraska woman gives insight to long-haul COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb a statistic we continue to hear is a 99% recovery rate.

Despite those rates, one Nebraska woman says while the COVID test may say negative the long-lasting effects of the virus don’t end at recovery.

“I am in that 99.6%,” said Beth Rogers. “I survived it, I didn’t have to go on a ventilator by the grace of God but I’m not recovered and I don’t' know how long it will be until I’m recovered.”

At 54 Rogers has no pre-existing conditions.

Earlier this year she was notified that she was in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

After a few trips to and from the doctor’s offices, it only continued to worsen.

“I couldn’t catch my breath,” said Rogers. “I can’t describe it. My daughter came in and took one look at me and slapped the pulse oximeter on me and it was like 69 and anything below 90 is considered dangerous.”

Rogers spend just shy of two weeks in the hospital on oxygen fighting COVID.

Much of that time was spend in the intensive care unit on a BiPAP machine.

“Every time I would take a breath it enchases the breath with pressure, force and oxygen,” said Rogers. “So it pushes that oxygen way down deep in your lungs.”

Rogers was still on oxygen when she was discharged, using personal tanks for five and a half weeks.

“The company that provided the oxygen came to pick it up and the same gentleman that brought it picked it up and he said wow I’m so impressed you look better than you did five weeks ago,” said Rogers. “He also said they’re appreciative of the machine because they are running out because so many people are on oxygen at home right now.”

On Thursday, Rogers had a six-week check-up for COVID-19, a chest x-ray discovered long-lasting and permanent effects.

“My doctor basically told me I’m going to have permanent scarring on my lungs,” said Rogers. “He compared it to someone who smoked for a long time and now has COPD. It’s a permanent condition and it’s something I probably didn’t have before COVID.”

