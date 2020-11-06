Advertisement

Railroad work to begin Sunday in Lincoln

(koln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers in Lincoln should be aware of some work taking beginning this weekend.

Starting Sunday, the Omaha Public Power District and the Railroad Transportation Safety District will be replacing railroad crossing signs and other equipment at the crossing going through 56th and Old Cheney.

Because of that Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said 56th from Highway 2 to Waltz and Old Cheney from 52nd to 58th will be closed until at least November 15.

Alternate routes include Nebraska Highway 2, South 70th Street, Pine Lake Road, South 48th Street and South 40th Street. 

No through traffic will be allowed during this work.

