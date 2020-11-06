Advertisement

Two teenagers dead after accident in Phelps County

The car went into the lake late Thursday night
Holdrege Police Department was called to North Park Lake just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers are dead after a vehicle went into North Park Lake in Holdrege late Thursday night.

A 16-year-old male from Hildreth and a 14-year-old female from Wilcox were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday Holdrege Police received a 911 call about a vehicle going into North Park Lake. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully submerged. A member of the Holdrege Fire Department dived into the water and located the vehicle before having it removed.

The accident is under investigation.

