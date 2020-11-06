Two teenagers dead after accident in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers are dead after a vehicle went into North Park Lake in Holdrege late Thursday night.

A 16-year-old male from Hildreth and a 14-year-old female from Wilcox were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday Holdrege Police received a 911 call about a vehicle going into North Park Lake. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully submerged. A member of the Holdrege Fire Department dived into the water and located the vehicle before having it removed.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.