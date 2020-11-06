Two teenagers dead after accident in Phelps County
The car went into the lake late Thursday night
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers are dead after a vehicle went into North Park Lake in Holdrege late Thursday night.
A 16-year-old male from Hildreth and a 14-year-old female from Wilcox were pronounced dead at the scene.
Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday Holdrege Police received a 911 call about a vehicle going into North Park Lake. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully submerged. A member of the Holdrege Fire Department dived into the water and located the vehicle before having it removed.
The accident is under investigation.
