Victim in Sunday stabbing arrested for drugs; LPD still searching for suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The victim of a recent stabbing in Lincoln is facing drug charges, as police continue searching for the suspect in this case.

More: Lincoln Police respond to stabbing

On Sunday around 1 a.m., officers responded to a home on Worthington Avenue for a report of a stabbing. The victim telling police he had been stabbed in front of his apartment door.

The man was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

LPD said during the course of the investigation, officers determined narcotics may have been a factor in the assault.

A search warrant was served at the victim’s residence where LPD said investigators found 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, which has an estimated $80 street value, as well as 67 alprazolam pills, 24 clonazepam pills, and 1.2 grams a marijuana.

LPD said investigators also found packaging supplies and other drug paraphernalia consistent with drug sales.

Thursday afternoon LPD said the victim, Colin McHenry, was discharged from the hospital and he was then taken into custody in reference to the drug investigation.

McHenry is facing possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug charges and possession with intent to deliver drug charges.

LPD said they are continuing to search for the suspect who is said to have stabbed McHenry. If you know anything about this case, give LPD a call at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

