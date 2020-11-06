Warm and Breezy for Friday, Windy and Warm For the Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another warm afternoon is expected with a few more high level clouds and it will be on the breezy side. High temperature this afternoon will be in the upper 70s with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy for tonight and mild with the low in the mid 50s.

Warm and Breezy (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and continued warm. High in the afternoon will reach the mid 70s with a south wind at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be windy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be windy and warm with the high in the lower 70s and a south wind at 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph at times.

Windy and Warm (1011 Weather)

Monday will be cooler, mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers are likely Monday night and even a period of wet snow will be possible late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. No accumulation expected at this time. Showers will continue on Tuesday, possibly mixed with snow and the high around 40.

Wednesday, Veteran’s Day will be dry and cool, but not too bad. The high will be around 50. Thursday will be in the upper 40s with a chance for a few scattered showers.

Warm Weekend, Colder Next Week (1011 Weather)

