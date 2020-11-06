Warm and Windy Through the Weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More above average temperatures and blustery south winds will headline the forecast for this weekend before a pattern change brings colder weather with rain and snow chances to the forecast early next week.

Saturday will start the day with some clouds, but by the afternoon it should be mostly sunny, warm, and windy. Temperatures could retreat a few degrees, but should stay well above average with highs in the low to mid 70s across the eastern Nebraska. Western Nebraska will likely be a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s to start the weekend.

Temperatures stay above average and mainly in the low to mid 70s on Saturday. (KOLN)

South winds will be quite strong on Saturday with sustained winds for many between 15 and 25 MPH with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible throughout most of the day. South winds will likely increase Saturday night and into the day on Sunday as statewide we could see sustained south winds between 15 and 30 MPH with winds gusting between 40 and 50 MPH at times!

Temperatures though will remain in the 70s for most of central and eastern Nebraska to finish the weekend, but as the upper level ridge that has brought us the warm weather over the past few days shifts east, an upper level trough approaching from the west will begin to usher in some cooler air across western Nebraska.

Temperatures begin to cool back slightly on Sunday for western Nebraska while temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s for central and eastern sections of the state. (KOLN)

A strong cold front will split the state in two on Monday, with western Nebraska likely seeing highs in the 30s and 40s with eastern Nebraska seeing highs in the 50s, 60s, to middle 70s.

Temperatures will range from the low 30s to mid 70s across the state on Monday as a strong cold front plows through the state. (KOLN)

As the upper level trough and cold front sweep through the area, we’ll begin to see chances for rain in Lincoln beginning on Sunday night with rain becoming likely through the day on Monday with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible as well. Timing out when the cold air arrives will be key as to when or if we see a transition from rain to a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow Monday night and into Tuesday across the area. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast as of Friday afternoon since the upper level trough still hasn’t even moved onshore yet, but it does appear that some beneficial moisture will be arriving early next week across eastern Nebraska where 0.50″ to 1.25″ of liquid precipitation is possible - some of that could come in the form of some light snow Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

For as nice as the weather has been lately, next Tuesday appears like it could be equally unpleasant as temperatures statewide will fall into the 30s and 40s for daytime highs with rain and snow showers through the day with breezy winds.

Temperatures across the state should fall back to the 30s, 40s, and low 50s by Tuesday. (KOLN)

The rest of the week looks mainly dry outside of a small chance for some showers on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs mainly in the 40s to near 50° for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

