GPAC football scoreboard (Nov. 7)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Doane Tigers hosted their final home game of the season. They were down early 14-0 in the second quarter until kicker Jeremy Henning got them on the board with a 20-yard field goal. It was all Midland after that, Tigers fall 28-3. Doane is on the road at Morningside and Jamestown the next two weeks respectively.

Concordia hosted GPAC top-seed Morningside. Bulldogs were down 35-16 at halftime. Mustangs roll 56-22. It was also their final home game of the season. Concordia travels to Midland and Dakota Wesleyan to round out the season.

