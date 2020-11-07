Advertisement

GPAC football scoreboard (Nov. 7)

GPAC Scoreboard (Nov. 7)
GPAC Scoreboard (Nov. 7)(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Doane Tigers hosted their final home game of the season. They were down early 14-0 in the second quarter until kicker Jeremy Henning got them on the board with a 20-yard field goal. It was all Midland after that, Tigers fall 28-3. Doane is on the road at Morningside and Jamestown the next two weeks respectively.

Concordia hosted GPAC top-seed Morningside. Bulldogs were down 35-16 at halftime. Mustangs roll 56-22. It was also their final home game of the season. Concordia travels to Midland and Dakota Wesleyan to round out the season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County Risk Dial moves to red; Mayor in quarantine
Two teenagers dead after accident in Phelps County
Sports Overtime: H.S. Football Playoffs (Quarterfinals) (Nov.6)
Deadly outbreak reported at Lincoln nursing home
FINAL: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

Latest News

FINAL: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
Sjuts’ Slant: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
10/11 Sports Overtime (Nov. 6- Part Two)
1011 NOW Sports Overtime (Nov. 6-Part One)