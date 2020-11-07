Advertisement

Inmate death investigation at NSP

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The death of an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kevin Carter (#210819), age 20, was pronounced deceased shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2020.

Staff members found Carter lying on the floor of the cell he shared at the penitentiary with another inmate. He had been covered with a sheet and was unresponsive. Staff members made multiple attempts to revive him, which were unsuccessful.

“The investigation into the circumstances of Carter’s death are still very preliminary,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “The initial indications are that this death is suspicious. We will know more as witnesses are interviewed in the coming days.”

Carter’s sentence started Dec. 18, 2019. He was serving a six-to-nine-year sentence for charges out of Douglas County that included terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

