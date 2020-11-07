Lincoln man creates mural to honor grandparents, people who died due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In honor of immigrants who passed away in recent years, a Lincoln man has created a mural for them, to make sure the community doesn’t forget their legacy.

David Manzanares said it took him about two months to finish up the mural at the corner of 11th and G Street.

Some of the people within this mural are especially significant to Manzanares. He said one of the people in the mural is his father, who passed away in the past few months due to COVID-19.

Also in the mural is the grandmother of the woman who helped him with the mural. He also portrayed his wife’s grandmother, who came from Germany and lived to be 99 years old.

It also represents family members of several businesses in the area.

“It is very important for me to honor them and to and notice that they died due to COVID-19 because it’s a reality today,” said Manzanares.

Manzanares also said it’s hard to express his feelings through words, which is why he does so with his art.

He said this will hopefully unite the community. At this point, he doesn’t have any plans to start new murals with winter approaching but is potentially going to either Minnesota or Chicago this spring.

