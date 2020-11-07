Sjuts’ Slant: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Nebraska’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern, 1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts shares his quick-hitting thoughts about the game.

SJUTS SLANT

-Defense good, offense bad. Actually, that’s a little too critical of the offense. The unit rolled up 442 yards. But the mistakes came at some critical points in the game.

-Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey? Fans saw both Husker QBs against Northwestern. Martinez looked off from the start. His timing, under-throwing receivers, and in his decision-making. McCaffrey may be inching closer toward the starting job.

-Scott Frost accepts responsibility for the loss. Noble, but not all on him. He didn’t badly miss on a throw late in the third quarter.

-The penalty problems continue for the Huskers. Nebraska was flagged 9 times against Northwestern. Four came in the first quarter. Not only do penalties show a lack of discipline, they’re really affecting the offensive play-calling. The Huskers are behind the chains far too often.

-Where Art Thou, Omar Manning? The highly-touted newcomer made his Husker debut on Saturday, but saw limited action. Manning was targeted once, but didn’t record a catch. The Huskers need a downfield threat. Manning could be the answer.

-Luke Reimer, Pride of Lincoln North Star. Even those who watched Reimer in high school are surprised by his quick emergence. He’s exceeded all expecations in short time. Reimer went from walk-on to scholarship to starter. And he may not be giving up the #1 job.

-Credit the Huskers for their drive in the final minute. Luke McCaffrey huddled his group around its own end zone. with :50 left. McCaffrey and company moved the ball down to the Northwestern 14.

-Arm Chair Quarterback here. 4th and 4 with :07 left. McCaffrey threw toward Wan’Dale Robinson in the end zone. Pass incomplete. Despite no timeouts, I would’ve called a rub route (pick play) to get the first down. Then spike the ball. Would’ve left :01 or :02 on the clock. Risky, yes. But I’d rather see the final pass go 9 yards (or less), not 14. Especially when the Huskers intermediate and long passing game has struggled.

-Injuries are starting to creep in for the Huskers. Cam Jurgens didn’t play against Northwestern. Will Farniok was out. No Will Honas. Those were all determined before the game and occurred some time in between the October 25th and November 6th. A span that didn’t include a game.

-Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome did a nice job filling in while Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams served half-game suspensions. Farmer had a pair of interceptions, and he nearly returned his second pick to the end zone. He’s a long strider.

-Ryan Field in the fall always provides a scenic view. Its placed in a residential area in suburban Chicago. Lots of full grown trees. Fall colors galore.

-Peyton Ramsey is 2-0 against Nebraska over the past two years. Payton Ramsey.

-Home opener next week. Penn State in Lincoln. It’ll look different, but I’m not sure it will feel different. No fans, except for family members.

