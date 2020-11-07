Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Saturday, bringing the community total to 10,746. The number of deaths in the community remains at 50.

The 90 new cases reported yesterday were partial results. Today’s total includes cases reported by midnight last night. The total number of new cases reported for Friday and Saturday is 291.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is now in “Red,” indicating a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.

Work from home if possible.

Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.

Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.

Avoid gatherings.

Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.

Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov

LLCHD reminds the public that a flu vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of getting influenza. The flu vaccine is easily accessible, and the public is encouraged to contact health care providers or find a community flu immunization location in November.

LLCHD will provide free flu immunizations to anyone age 6 months and older. For more information, call 402-441-8065 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: vaccine).

