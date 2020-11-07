UNL researchers study polling locations with the goal of improving efficiency, voter experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands of people were in and out of Nebraska polling locations Tuesday, and alongside those voters were researchers with the University of Nebraska.

“A voting system you would think is fairly simple, you go in, you check in, you leave,” Dr. Jennifer Lather, with UNL said.

The researchers took note of how long it took voters to sign in and to fill out their ballots. They also drew layouts of the site.

“It has a huge implication for voter experience and hopefully as we have people turning out more like they did in this election,” Lather said. “We want to make sure its a good experience.”

The students sat in polling places the entire day.

“I felt they were doing good work, but I also think there’s always room for improvement,” Moon Mware, a graduate assistant said.

The students identified two issues they think could be easily improved, like reducing the number of precincts per location to eliminate confusion and increasing the size of polling locations to give people more space.

“With something as monumental as voting for someone who would run our country it would seem we’d have more resources and spaces for that,” Delainie Johnson, an undergraduate student said.

The next phase of the research is to analyze data and create models and layouts for new systems that could be better.

“If we could even improvement the layout so we’re 1% more efficient, it doesn’t sound like a major change but if it enables more people to vote it could fundamentally change the United States over time,” Samuel Sweeney, an undergraduate student said.

Once the researchers have formed recommendations for polling they plan to meet with election commissioners across Nebraska to discuss implementation.

