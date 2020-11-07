Windy and Wet Weather Expected Sunday into Next Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast has quite a bit to offer over the next few days as we’ll see above average temperatures, very high winds, rain, and snow all possible across the area over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Saturday night into the day on Sunday will be another very warm night as south winds continue to be quite strong with gusts between 30 and 50 MPH possible. Overnight low temperatures will once again likely remain in the 50s for many areas and will likely once again set records for warmest low temperatures for Sunday’s date. By Sunday afternoon, mostly sunny, warm, and very windy conditions are expected across the state. A strengthening low pressure system across the Dakotas will lead to even stronger winds Saturday night, Sunday, and into Sunday afternoon. Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches and Warnings are in place across almost the entire state for the day on Sunday.

Wind gusts up to around 50 MPH are possible for far eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln, with winds gusting as high as 60 to 65 MPH across parts of central and western Nebraska.

Temperatures remain quite mild on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s across central and eastern Nebraska.

A strong cold front will begin to push through the state on Sunday and by Sunday night, rain chances are expected to increase across parts of central and northern Nebraska along the front. Sunday night and into the day on Monday, showers with some isolated strong storms will push across the eastern half of the state. A secondary band of precipitation is expected to develop around a low pressure system pushing out of eastern Colorado Monday night and into Tuesday. Total precipitation amounts across eastern Nebraska could range from 0.50″ to over 1.00″ in some locations.

Cold air is expected to filter in behind the front Monday night and into the day on Tuesday and the timing of the cold air will play a big factor in the potential changeover from rain to a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain across eastern Nebraska. At least for now, it appears that some light snowfall accumulations are expected across northeastern into central sections of the state. Further south and east a glaze to perhaps 0.10″ of ice accumulations will be possible.

Temperatures will begin to cool back on Sunday for parts of western Nebraska but still will remain in the low to mid 70s for much of central and eastern Nebraska. The cold air behind the front likely won’t arrive until Monday night and into the day on Tuesday when temperatures across the state will only reach the 30s to low and mid 40s.

