Diller-Odell outlasts CWC, wins back-to-back titles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Karli Heidemann recorded 29 kills and 20 digs to lead Diller-Odell to a thrilling win in the Class D2 championship match. The sophomore outside hitter stepped up in a big way, helping the Griffins rally in the decisive fifth set. Diller-Odell wiped away a 7-point deficit to claims its second straight state championship.

The Griffins finish the year with a 33-1 record.

CWC had three players record double-digit kills in the finals, including Morgan Ramsey.

