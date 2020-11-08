Advertisement

Larson, Glock lead Wahoo to Class C1 championship

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mya Larson turned in one of the most dominating individual performances at the 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament on Saturday night. The Wahoo outside hitter recorded 41 kills in the Class C1 championship. So its only fitting that Larson scored the final point of a 5-set thriller in a tightly-contest match against St. Paul.

The Warriors defeated the Wildcats (22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12) to cap an undefeated season. St. Paul finishes as the runner-up with Saturday’s final as its only loss.

Larson, who was one kill shy of the Class C1 State Tournament record, also had 17 digs. Teammate Elle Glock, a USC recruit, dished out 62 assists in the match.

Wahoo has now won three state titles over the past four years. Players say they were motivated to regain supremacy after a third-placed finish in 2019.

