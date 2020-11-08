Advertisement

LPD responds to motorcycle-vs-motorcycle crash

(MGN Image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police responded to a motorcycle-vs-motorcycle collision on 25th and P street on Saturday.

According to officials, a 31-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 25th Street, when he collided with a 26-year-old male motorcyclists at the intersection on P Street at around 11:44 p.m. The initial motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical, non-life threatening condition.

The second motorcyclist could give no statement on the crash. They too were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

