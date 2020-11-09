A Tricky Tuesday Morning Commute...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After 7 days in a row of very unseasonably mild weather, we’ve been smacked with a dose of November reality as a strong cold front barreled through the state causing temperatures to take a nosedive. Colder temperatures, rain, snow, and freezing rain will now headline the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning before the weather pattern evens out a bit Tuesday afternoon and beyond.

Monday evening into Monday night additional showers with an isolated rumble of thunder or two are expected across the eastern and southeastern sections of the state. Rainfall could be a bit heavy at times as showers move through the area from southwest to northeast along and behind the front. A secondary low pressure system spinning off the Rockies and through Kansas will keep the rain chances going into Tuesday morning, but as cold air continues to filter into the area behind the passing front, we’ll see a changeover from rain to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain from west to east across the state. By Tuesday afternoon as that low pressure system pushes away from the area, rain and snow will come to an end with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Total precipitation amounts are expected to be highest in far eastern Nebraska where 0.50″ to 1.00″ of liquid precipitation is possible. Further to the west across central and western Nebraska, light precipitation amounts of a trace to 0.25″ are possible.

Beneficial moisture is possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Some of that could come in the form of ice and snow though - especially on Tuesday morning and potentially during the morning commute on Tuesday morning. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to 0.25″ are possible, which could make things very slippery to start Tuesday - especially in residential areas where streets may remain untreated. Total snowfall amounts should stay very light with up to 1″ possible in Lincoln. A narrow band of 1″ to 2″ remains possible across northeastern into southwestern sections of the state.

Light snow accumulations are possible into Tuesday morning across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

If rain, snow, and freezing rain aren’t enough, temperatures will give us another dose of reality as it will be much more November like the next few days as opposed to the last week when temperatures were in the 70s to low 80s. Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will likely bottom out in the teens, 20s, to low 30s across the state.

Much colder conditions are expected tonight into Tuesday morning with lows falling to the teens, 20s, and lower 30s. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Tuesday then will rebound a bit for western Nebraska where mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day. Colder temperatures are expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska as we’ll be dealing with a lingering wintry mix through Tuesday morning before skies clear in the afternoon.

Cold conditions are expected on Tuesday as highs range from the low 30s in northeastern Nebraska to the mid 40s in western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Everyone should see another slight bump on Veterans Day on Wednesday as mainly sunny skies are expected with slightly more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of the state.

Temperatures should rebound on Veterans Day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s for most. (KOLN)

