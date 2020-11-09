Bennet pushes in brand new fire engine

Bennet, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday, November 8th was a proud day for all volunteers with Bennet Fire-Rescue.

Community members from the southeastern Lancaster County town, elected officials, and volunteers from Eagle and Hickman Volunteer Fire and Rescue all joined Bennet volunteers for a ceremonial push-in of its brand new fire engine.

The 2020 Pierce Enforcer replaces their previous engine that was purchased back in 2002. It was also in that same year where the town began to save up for a new fire engine, according to Fire Chief Tim Norris.

The new engine costs between $400,000 and $500,000, and was purchased using taxpayer dollars. Chief Norris told 10/11 NOW that the old engine has already been sold.

Chief Norris pointed out several key features the new engine has, including a bigger water tank than their old engine (1,000 gallons), a bigger pumper capacity (1,500 gallons per minute), improved scene lighting, increased storage, more hose bed storage, front bumper hose lines, increased driving safety (including side and rear cameras), a six-person cab, and so much more.

One of the equipment doors on the back end of the engine “Stay 343 Feet Back,” in honor of the 343 fire fighters who died during the 9/11 terror attacks on the two World Trade Center buildings in New York, nearly 20 years ago.

Chief Norris says they decided to go with Pierce for a handful of reasons, from the variety options, to the innovation, to a service warranty that allows it to be worked on at MacQueen Equipment in far north Lincoln.

“It’s crazy to have it here,” Chief Norris told 10/11 NOW. “But the work never ends with the new rig. Lots of time and effort go into being proficient with it.”

Chief Norris says the new engine will go a long way in helping those in their response area and beyond.

“We worked hard to build the best engine possible to serve the needs of our community,” said Chief Norris.

There are still a number of things Bennet has to do first before the new engine can fully go into service. Chief Norris says the department will be able to start going on calls with the new rig in about two weeks.

Some of the elected officials in attendance included State Senator Myron Dorn and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley. Foley spoke about the importance of volunteer fire fighters to the communities they serve, and how taxpayers benefit from that.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.