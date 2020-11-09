Big Ten announces times for Husker games against Illinois and Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -The Big Ten Conference has announced game times and television designations for upcoming Nebraska games against Illinois (Nov. 21) and Iowa (Nov. 27). The Huskers' home contest against Illinois will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT, with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network. Nebraska’s annual Black Friday matchup with Iowa will be televised by FOX with kickoff set for Noon CT in Iowa City.

The Huskers' matchup this week against Penn State will be televised by FS1, with an 11 a.m. kickoff time. Game times and television information for games against Purdue (Dec. 5) and Minnesota (Dec. 12) will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

