College basketball event in Lincoln this month

Golden Window Classic
Golden Window Classic(Pinnacle Bank Arena)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2020 Golden Window Classic, a multi-team college basketball event, will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on November 25-29.

This year’s event will feature some of the top teams in college basketball, including LSU, St. Louis, Northern Iowa, Nebraska, and more.

Tickets will go on sale later this week for games at Pinnacle Bank Arena only, and the arena will be open at 25 percent capacity. Fans will not be allowed at the Devaney Sports Center.

All attendees will need a face covering. Face coverings must be worn throughout the event covering the mouth and nose. Please bring your own face covering. Fans are expected to sit in designated seats and sections and adhere to physical distancing requirements. The 200 and 300 levels of PBA will be open. Ushers will help fans find a seat.

This year’s field includes: (KenPom Rating denoted in parentheses)

Nebraska (118)

LSU (36)

St. Louis (45)

Northern Iowa (77)

Western Kentucky (81)

San Francisco (83)

Nevada (121)

Illinois St (193)

Buy official tickets ONLY at the following:

- Ticketmaster.com

- Ticketmaster App on your mobile device

- Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office

More information: https://www.pinnaclebankarena.com/events/detail/golden-window-classic

