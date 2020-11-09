Creighton Basketball to start season with no fans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Athletics released an update to Creighton Basketball ticket holders announcing that the start of the season will not include fans.

The update stated, “Due to a number of factors, we have made the difficult decision to start the 2020-21 season without fans in attendance and we are suspending our season ticket program until next year. With the health and safety of our student-athletes, supporters and staff in mind, we continue to explore the feasibility of fan attendance. Should we arrive at a point this season where fans are able to attend in some capacity, tickets would be managed on a single-game basis and we would communicate the specifics of the plan at that time.”

Options for ticket holders are available on the Blue Jay’s website.

