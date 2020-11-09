Advertisement

Huskers keep the faith, focused on first win of 2020 season

Nebraska Offensive Lineman
Nebraska Offensive Lineman(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is seeking its first win of the 2020 season after losses to Ohio State and Northwestern. Players say they are keeping the faith and focused on beating Penn State on Saturday. The Huskers host the Nittany Lions in their home opener at Memorial Stadium. Both teams are winless this season.

“I trust us to be able to overcome this adversity,” Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner said. “You have to believe it’s going to happen for it to happen.”

The Huskers practiced on Monday morning while working to move on from their 21-13 loss at Northwestern. Nebraska scored only one touchdown against the Wildcats, despite six trips inside the red zone.

“No one is dwelling on that any more,” Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller said. “Penn State is in a similar situation as us.”

Players believe a win on Saturday could ignite some momentum in the program.

“We gotta keep our heads up," Marquel Dismuke said. "We have five more weeks left. We’ve still got games to win, and we shouldn’t want to lose the rest of the season.”

Saturday’s game against Penn State is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
One motorcyclist is critical, another is table after a weekend crash.
One critical, one stable after two motorcycles crash
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus

Latest News

Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Martinez, McCaffrey continue QB competition ahead of Penn State game
Golden Window Classic
College basketball event in Lincoln this month
Doane, Concordia fall at home
Doane, Concordia fall at home
HS State Volleyball Finals
HS State Volleyball Finals