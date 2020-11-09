Huskers keep the faith, focused on first win of 2020 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is seeking its first win of the 2020 season after losses to Ohio State and Northwestern. Players say they are keeping the faith and focused on beating Penn State on Saturday. The Huskers host the Nittany Lions in their home opener at Memorial Stadium. Both teams are winless this season.

“I trust us to be able to overcome this adversity,” Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner said. “You have to believe it’s going to happen for it to happen.”

The Huskers practiced on Monday morning while working to move on from their 21-13 loss at Northwestern. Nebraska scored only one touchdown against the Wildcats, despite six trips inside the red zone.

“No one is dwelling on that any more,” Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller said. “Penn State is in a similar situation as us.”

This was said today but it easily could of been mistaken for the 2018 season. Or 2019. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/NnghgGFDEf — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 9, 2020

Players believe a win on Saturday could ignite some momentum in the program.

Nebraska DB Marquel Dismuke, "We can't put our heads down and go half-ass, I mean, half-speed, my bad." #Huskers pic.twitter.com/70CmRpxF8q — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) November 9, 2020

“We gotta keep our heads up," Marquel Dismuke said. "We have five more weeks left. We’ve still got games to win, and we shouldn’t want to lose the rest of the season.”

Saturday’s game against Penn State is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.