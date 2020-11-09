Advertisement

Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Governor announced increased restrictions in a new Directed Health Measures that will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

  • Must maintain 6 feet of separation between people. Was a recommendation, now it’s a mandate
  • No more than 8 people per table at bars, restaurants and weddings
  • Must wear a mask in businesses where you have close contact with customers or patrons for 15 minutes or more. Example: salons
  • Participants at restaurants and bars must remain seated unless going to the bathroom or ordering
  • Only the household family can attend extracurricular activities like club sports or school sporting events
  • Indoor halls and events can have no more 25% of rated occupancy. This was previously 50%.
  • Dancing is prohibited except at weddings but guests can only dance near their tables where they are in groups of no more than eight
  • Health Clubs must maintain 6 feet of separation between people working out

The full detail from the updated DHM will be available later today, and this story will be updated.

