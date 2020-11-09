Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Governor announced increased restrictions in a new Directed Health Measures that will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Must maintain 6 feet of separation between people. Was a recommendation, now it’s a mandate

No more than 8 people per table at bars, restaurants and weddings

Must wear a mask in businesses where you have close contact with customers or patrons for 15 minutes or more. Example: salons

Participants at restaurants and bars must remain seated unless going to the bathroom or ordering

Only the household family can attend extracurricular activities like club sports or school sporting events

Indoor halls and events can have no more 25% of rated occupancy. This was previously 50%.

Dancing is prohibited except at weddings but guests can only dance near their tables where they are in groups of no more than eight

Health Clubs must maintain 6 feet of separation between people working out

The full detail from the updated DHM will be available later today, and this story will be updated.

