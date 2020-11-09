Local veteran talks about the importance of Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are just days away from Veterans Day and on Sunday, a parade to honor those who have served was canceled due to COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, many events surrounding Veterans Day will look different this year.

But despite not having parades and ceremonies, one local veteran 10/11 NOW spoke with said it means a lot to him and others no matter what.

During a typical year, there are Veterans Day parades and ceremonies all over the state. This year, that might not happen. Veteran Devin Lovgren said these things are nice but that’s not what it’s all about.

“I don’t look for the praise, I don’t look for the pompous circumstance,” said Lovgren.

Lovgren, who still serves in the Army National Guard as a recruiter, is a veteran himself after being deployed to Iraq in 2010.

He said the day makes him think of others, like his grandfather who was drafted to Vietnam.

“Those individuals who served before us, who are veterans, really laid the ground work for us current members and those who will serve and those back home, to be able to live free and not have to worry about what we would experience over there,” said Lovgren.

He said Veterans Day is crucial to make sure people don’t forget.

“It helps us sit back and look inward and understand people were willing to lay down their lives when they needed to,” said Lovgren.

Lovgren said there are still things you can do on Wednesday, like calling a veteran.

“So being able to support them whether it be getting their groceries or whatever, just something to love them and support them and let them know we will take care of them no matter what,” said Lovgren.

Lovgren said that every Veterans Day he brings ice cream to nursing homes for veterans and says the pandemic won’t stop him from doing that, it may just be done in a different way.

