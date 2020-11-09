Advertisement

LPD arrests man involved in July altercation at George’s Gourmet Grill

Dmarqueyon Whittington
Dmarqueyon Whittington(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe was involved in an altercation at George’s Gourmet Grill this summer.

Dmarqueyon Whittington is one of two people LPD believe fired a gun during the incident back in July. Whittington was arrested on Friday around 9:30 p.m. near 48th and Randolph Streets after a traffic stop.

LPD said Whittington is facing use of a weapon to commit a felony charges and discharge of a firearm near a city building charges.

More: Police investigating shots fired at George’s Gourmet Grill

On July 11, around 3 a.m., officers were called to the Gourmet Grill on 14th and O Street on reports of shots fired.

Investigators saw a window that had been broken and chairs had been thrown. Officers reviewed video evidence that showed a fight between two groups inside the restaurant.

LPD said the video shows a group of people leave the restaurant and exchange gunfire in the street.

According to police, two different calibers of shell casings were found on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

After reviewing surveillance video, LPD identified Whittington as one of the two parties who fired a gun during the altercation.

LPD said investigators are still looking for the other person and multiple arrests will be forthcoming.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
One motorcyclist is critical, another is table after a weekend crash.
One critical, one stable after two motorcycles crash
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Inmate death investigation at NSP

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus
Doctors say kids beginning at 6 months old should get vaccinated for the flu every year.
Health experts stress importance of kids and pregnant women getting flu shots
Bennet Volunteer Fire and Rescue new fire truck
Bennet pushes in brand new fire engine
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Jill
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet