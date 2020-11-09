LPD arrests man involved in July altercation at George’s Gourmet Grill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe was involved in an altercation at George’s Gourmet Grill this summer.

Dmarqueyon Whittington is one of two people LPD believe fired a gun during the incident back in July. Whittington was arrested on Friday around 9:30 p.m. near 48th and Randolph Streets after a traffic stop.

LPD said Whittington is facing use of a weapon to commit a felony charges and discharge of a firearm near a city building charges.

More: Police investigating shots fired at George’s Gourmet Grill

On July 11, around 3 a.m., officers were called to the Gourmet Grill on 14th and O Street on reports of shots fired.

Investigators saw a window that had been broken and chairs had been thrown. Officers reviewed video evidence that showed a fight between two groups inside the restaurant.

LPD said the video shows a group of people leave the restaurant and exchange gunfire in the street.

According to police, two different calibers of shell casings were found on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

After reviewing surveillance video, LPD identified Whittington as one of the two parties who fired a gun during the altercation.

LPD said investigators are still looking for the other person and multiple arrests will be forthcoming.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.