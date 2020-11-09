LPD arrests teen in robbery case; $1,500 transferred to CashApp account from victim’s account

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a 19-year-old they believe was involved in a robbery from last month.

Taya Peterson, 19, is facing robbery charges and LPD said she has an outstanding warrant for assault.

Peterson was arrested on Friday around 6:30 p.m. in an area of Knox Street, just north of Cornhusker Highway.

Just before 5 p.m. on October 16, police were dispatched to a home near 27th and O Streets for a report of a robbery.

Responding officers spoke with a 20-year-old man who had injuries to his face and head. LPD said the man told them that he was at a home on N 27th Street meeting with a woman who was an acquaintance to discuss loaning her some money.

LPD said the man told them the woman asked him to go into a back bedroom when he was approached by another man who was wearing a mask, as well as holding what he believed to be a handgun.

The man hit the victim with the gun and then racked the slide, which LPD said scared the victim and he feared for his life.

According to police, at least one other person came inside the room and assaulted the victim. LPD said they demanded the victim empty his pockets.

The victim gave them his phone, wallet and car keys, investigators said, and then demanded the passcode to the victim’s phone.

LPD said the group, including the female acquaintance, then ran away. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the following day the victim noticed there were eight unauthorized bank transactions totaling $1,500 to a CashApp account.

LPD said investigators determined the CashApp account the money was transferred to belonged to Peterson.

Peterson was also identified by investigators as the female acquaintance who arranged the meeting, and then ran away with the men who robbed the victim.

LPD continues to investigate this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

