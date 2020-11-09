LPD: Explosive device found in vehicle following crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An IED, or improvised explosive device, was found inside a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in Lincoln.

On Saturday, Lincoln Police said Desmond Hauser, 35, suffered a medical episode and crashed his vehicle into a light pole near 48th and Cleveland Streets.

Hauser only suffered minor injuries.

Upon arriving on scene, Lincoln Fire and Rescue discovered a firearm on Hauser, who was a convicted felon.

A search of the vehicle by Lincoln Police then turned up the IED.

Hauser was arrested for Possession Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Destructive Device, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving with a Suspended License.

