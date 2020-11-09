LPD: searching for couple after man punches pub manager

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are reaching out to the community to help find two people involved in a recent assault.

It happened during lunchtime at a pub in central Lincoln.

In the beginning of the surveillance video, it looks like a couple simply enjoying a meal together, but when they start showing a little bit too much PDA is when the manager of Patty’s Pub steps in.

“The server told us she spoke to the individuals about their behavior in the restaurant, at which time, the male became verbal with her,” LPD’s Becky Keller tells 10/11.

Things quickly take a turn when the man stands up from his seat and punches the manager in her face.

Keller said, “Thankfully, the individuals were seated directly beneath a camera that caught some really great images of them.”

Right now, police are still looking for the couple and are hoping you can help.

Investigators believe the man involved is in his 30s, about six feet tall and has dreadlocks.

The woman is white with blonde hair, and video shows her wearing a dark coat and a backpack.

This assault happened on Saturday, October 24 at Patty’s Pub located just off of North Cotner and O street.

If you recognize either of the two people involved, you can give Crime Stoppers a call and leave an anonymous tip at 402-475-3600.

