LPD: Teen waves knife, threatens to kill victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teen is facing terroristic threat charges following an incident where officers with the Lincoln Police Department said she was waving a knife and threatening to kill the victim.

On Sunday just after 1 a.m. officers were called to a home on 28th and P Streets for a report that people armed with knives had pulled up in a car.

Responding officers reported that they saw two women standing outside the car described by the caller.

Officers spoke with 19-year-old Nyaboth Fal and 19-year-old Nyaduoth Fal who police said had been involved in a disturbance earlier in the night.

LPD said a 27-year-old victim told officers that the teens had followed them to their house following the previous disturbance.

According to police, the victim told officers that the teens confronted them on the porch of their home and Nyaboth pulled out a long chef’s knife, started waving it and threatened to kill the victim.

LPD officers reviewed video that had been taken by a witness showing Nyaboth waving what appears to be a knife at the victim.

Nyaboth Fal was arrested for use of deadly weapon to commit a felony charges and terroristic threats charges.

Nyaduoth Fal was arrested for disturbing the peace.

