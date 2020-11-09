Man arrested in stabbing near 26th & W

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe was one of the people responsible for a stabbing last week.

Lorenzo Taylor, 29, was arrested on Sunday just before 10 p.m. and is facing 1st degree assault charges and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges.

On Thursday, police were dispatched to an area of N 26th and W Streets for a report that a man had been stabbed.

Responding officers found a 44-year-old man laying on the ground with a number of stab wounds.

LPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim reported that he was visiting a friend in the area when he as confronted by two men who he was somewhat familiar with, only knowing their first names.

Officers canvassed the area, interviewed witnesses, as well as processed the scene for evidence.

LPD said witnesses gave physical descriptions of the men responsible, including the clothing they were wearing at the time of the assault. Officers said the victim was able to direct investigators to the home of one of the people responsible.

According to LPD, a search warrant was served on Saturday and the clothing worn by one of the suspects was located with what appeared to be blood stains on them.

LPD said based on the descriptions given by the victim and witnesses, Taylor was determined to be one of the people responsible for the assault.

This case is still being investigated by LPD and anyone with information is asked to call officers at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

