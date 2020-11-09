Advertisement

Man dies in concrete truck accident in southwest Omaha

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Michael Bell
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has died as the result of an accident involving a concrete truck rollover near 147th and Meadows Parkway Monday morning, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement received a call at 11:51 a.m. which reported a truck driver had been hit by a truck and had severe injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Omaha Fire Department located the man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation revealed the man was dumping concrete at the location for recycling and had exited his truck during the process.

“The truck rolled over the driver, killing him. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this unfortunate event,” the office stated.

The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of family.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
One motorcyclist is critical, another is table after a weekend crash.
One critical, one stable after two motorcycles crash
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus

Latest News

Cold conditions are expected on Tuesday as highs range from the low 30s in northeastern...
A Tricky Tuesday Morning Commute...
Scott Frost on self-pressure
Scott Frost on self-pressure
Scott Frost on the Huskers being impatient
Scott Frost on the Huskers being impatient
Scott Frost on the QB position
Scott Frost on the QB position