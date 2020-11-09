Martinez, McCaffrey continue QB competition ahead of Penn State game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adrian Martinez started Nebraska’s first two games of the 2020 season. But he may not start the next. Head coach Scott Frost says the Huskers' starting quarterback will be decided during practice ahead of the Penn State game.

“I’m going to treat that position like any other," Frost said. "(We will) Play the guy that practices the best and is most ready to help us win a football game.”

Martinez struggled in the Huskers’ loss to Northwestern over the weekend, completing 12 of 27 pass attempts. He was benched in the second half after throwing an interception in the end zone. McCaffrey was inserted into the game and went 12-of-16 passing for 93 yards.

Frost calls McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, a “spark plug.”

Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner says he has unwavering belief in both Martinez and McCaffrey.

