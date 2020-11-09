Advertisement

Martinez, McCaffrey continue QB competition ahead of Penn State game

Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Pitches the ball against Ohio State(Big Ten)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adrian Martinez started Nebraska’s first two games of the 2020 season. But he may not start the next. Head coach Scott Frost says the Huskers' starting quarterback will be decided during practice ahead of the Penn State game.

“I’m going to treat that position like any other," Frost said. "(We will) Play the guy that practices the best and is most ready to help us win a football game.”

Martinez struggled in the Huskers’ loss to Northwestern over the weekend, completing 12 of 27 pass attempts. He was benched in the second half after throwing an interception in the end zone. McCaffrey was inserted into the game and went 12-of-16 passing for 93 yards.

Frost calls McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, a “spark plug.”

Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner says he has unwavering belief in both Martinez and McCaffrey.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
One motorcyclist is critical, another is table after a weekend crash.
One critical, one stable after two motorcycles crash
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus

Latest News

Nebraska Offensive Lineman
Huskers keep the faith, focused on first win of 2020 season
Golden Window Classic
College basketball event in Lincoln this month
Nebraska at Northwestern
FINAL: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will get back on the field this Saturday when they travel to Evanston,...
Sjuts’ Slant: Nebraska vs. Northwestern