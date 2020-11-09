Advertisement

More positive cases of COVID-19 within NDCS

By Lorena Carmona
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus, NDCS announced Sunday.

NDCS officials said the staff members are employed at the following locations: Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O), Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP), Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) and the Central Office. They are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases.  In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 230 with 175 of those having recovered from the virus.

