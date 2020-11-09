Rain Chances Finally Return...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cornucopia of weather is expected to move across the state over the next 24 to 48 hours as parts of the state could see record warm low temperatures into Monday morning, near record highs Monday afternoon, more breezy south winds gusting up to around 40 MPH, rain, thunderstorms, and a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. So needless to say, the weather will be rather busy into early next week.

Temperatures will remain very mild overnight and into Monday morning, especially for central and eastern Nebraska where many areas are expected to set record warm low temperatures for the third day in a row. The western half of the state will be much colder behind a stalled out cold front. Thermometers across the state on Monday morning will range anywhere from the low 20s to low 60s. In Lincoln, the record warm low temperature for Monday’s date is 52° set back in 1931.

By Monday afternoon, more warm and breezy weather is expected ahead of the cold front in parts of central and into eastern Nebraska. Daytime high temperatures will generally sit in the upper 50s to low 70s, but again behind the front in western Nebraska, it will be much colder with highs in the upper 20s, 30s, and 40s for most. Lincoln will be near a record high, but should fall a few degrees short. The record is 74° set one year ago in 2019.

Ahead of the front on Monday, south winds will remain quite strong...just not quite as strong as they were Sunday afternoon. Look for blustery south winds sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 40 MPH possible at times. It won’t be quite as breezy behind the front, where winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 MPH with wind gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Along with the big temperature swings and wind, rainfall chances will headline the forecast Sunday into Monday and Monday night into early on Tuesday as the cold front pushes across the state. Sunday night and into Monday morning, showers and isolated t’storms should remain centered across central and northern sections of the state. Through the day on Monday as the front slowly advances across the state, southern Nebraska will see increasing chances for rain with falling temperatures as the front moves through.

Into Monday night, along the with the advancing cold front, another upper level disturbance will push out of eastern Colorado and push through the area which will keep rainfall chances in the forecast Monday night into early on Tuesday. With the second disturbance moving through and cold air moving in as well, we’re expecting to see a change from rain a wintry mix of rain, light snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight and into early on Tuesday morning. Light ice and snowfall accumulations are expected across the coverage area, but it could make for a difficult Tuesday morning commute across the area.

Total precipitation amounts are expected to be highest across far eastern Nebraska where 0.25″ to 0.75″ of moisture is possible. Lighter amounts are expected further west across central and western sections of the state. Snowfall accumulations should also remain light and the forecast for now has a narrow band of 1″ to 2″ from northeastern Nebraska back towards the southwestern corner of the state.

The system should wrap up and move out of the area by Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening skies eventually becoming mostly sunny. Highs on Tuesday will be chilly and will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s across the state.

