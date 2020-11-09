Advertisement

Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that teens who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes a year later.

That was true even if they never intended to start smoking.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say the findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.

The study also says doctors can use the data to intervene before their young patients start vaping.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County sees record number of daily COVID-19 cases
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
One motorcyclist is critical, another is table after a weekend crash.
One critical, one stable after two motorcycles crash
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Inmate death investigation at NSP

Latest News

A second one month long partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic becomes effective in...
Europe hunkers down but also notes wins against virus surge
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Governor announces increased restrictions to combat the coronavirus
South Florida experiences flooding as Tropical Storm Eta dumps heavy rain on Monday.
Eta brings flooding to Miami-Dade County (no sound)
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida