Visiting Kapels’ Last Resort

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fishing enthusiasts will enjoy a destination near Creston. And, if you love seafood, you’ll have to stock up while you’re there.

During a visit to Kapels Last Resort, we talked with owner Cliff Kapels about his business. “It’s a hobby that turned into a full-time job,” Kapels joked. “I started raising fish when I got out of college. Along with farming, we just built everything up here. We built it ourselves, my two boys and me.”

Kapels raises rainbow trout at his business in raceways outside his store. “I hatch them,” Kapels said. “There are a lot of them there. I put some in the lake, too. We do some fee fishing here. We get $20 a pole, you don’t need a license, and you pay for your fish at $4 a pound. You can’t return the trout because they are a little too delicate to be returned back to the lake.” There are other kinds of fish in the lake, ranging from catfish to bass. Kapels says that former Nebraska football quarterback Tommy Armstrong came out to fish at his lake, and caught a 15 pound catfish. He says that Curtis Ledbetter, a former Nebraska baseball player, was also a visitor to Kapels Last Resort.

You can also buy seafood and other items at this business. In the freezer in the main store, you can find fish, shrimp, oysters, octopus, mussels and much more. There are also many beef items such as steaks. “I sold 1,500 ribeye loins in 4 weeks during the COVID crisis,” Kapels said. The store is unique in that you won’t find it near a town. It’s actually out in the middle of a field in rural Nebraska. “This used to be a corn field,” Kapels said.

Kapels says people come from all over Nebraska to buy his products, but he also has visitors from Colorado, Wyoming, and western Iowa. The next time you are in Platte County, near Creston, you might want to check out Kapels Last Resort.

