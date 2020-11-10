3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the local total to 54.

The individuals were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 90s. All three were hospitalized.

192 new cases were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the Lancaster County total to 11,513.

Recoveries currently sit at 4,460.

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 10.3 percent to 10.4 percent

State – up from 13.3 percent to 13.5 percent

National – remains at 7.7 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 121 with 47 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 74 from other communities (nine on ventilators).

On Friday, local health officials elevated the Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial to the red, warning of the severe risk of COVID-19 spread locally.

For more information on the latest numbers, see the COVID-19 Dashboard.

