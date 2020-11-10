Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you get a chance to visit Chadron, you’ll want to include a trip to a popular local coffee shop.

“The main level here has the coffee house,” employee Alicia Felton said. “The coffee house started in 2008 as “Bean Broker”, and sold in 2019 and is now “Bean Broker Cofeehouse and Pub”, and the new owners are David and Paige Fetterson.”

The building that houses the business has three levels, and is about 5,000 square feet on each level. “The building was built in 1925, and it was originally a bank. It was called Citizens State Bank,” Felton said. Now, the establishment serves coffee, food and cocktails. “There is a soup, salad and sandwich menu everyday. And we also offer pizza, breakfast and several different things for items to eat,” Felton said. The coffee at the establishment is still a main focus. “My favorite thing is probably the cold brew, which is the iced coffee that we serve. We have a fabulous iced coffee,” Felton said. “As far as our specialty drinks go, we really try to change that up on a seasonal basis, but my favorite is the cold brew.”

Those who manage Bean Broker Coffeehouse and Pub say this business serves a need, given the fact that Chadron is a college town. “As far as a place to go where you can sit down and chat with friends, we offer that. We have different rooms you can go into that are quieter, and some rooms have music. On Wednesday nights when it’s not COVID-19 with the virus, we have open mic nights,” Felton said.

The décor inside Bean Broker Coffeehouse and Pub is eye-catching, and it captures the attention of visitors each time they walk in the door. "We get a lot of travelers that come in and say “Wow, this doesn’t look like it fits in rural Nebraska,” Felton said. “They say it looks like a place that might be in San Francisco or San Diego, so we appreciate hearing that. We feel that we have a very eclectic look. The new owners are very into rustic things, as you can see with some of the things on the wall.” Managers say the interior design caters to the hunting culture in the area. “Chadron is that hub for hunters as far as northwest Nebraska goes, so I think they try to bring a little bit of that vibe as well,” Felton said.

Along with the coffee, food and atmosphere, the business also works hard to partner with other Nebraska businesses and artisans to sell their products. “We really try to pull in a lot of different Nebraska items. We have Prairie Girl candles from Benkelman. We had Pacha soap for a little while,” Felton said.

Northwest Nebraska has so much to offer with everything from a visit to Fort Robinson, to a drive on Pants Butte Road. But after a day out, you are encouraged to carve out a little time for a sip of coffee at Bean Broker.

